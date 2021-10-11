Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 465,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,086,336 shares.The stock last traded at $401.21 and had previously closed at $402.49.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

