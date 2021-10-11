Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 24,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 27,595 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.85. The stock had a trading volume of 48,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,097. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.75. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

