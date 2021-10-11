Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.3% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,369. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.29. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

