Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 10.8% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $31,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.69. The stock had a trading volume of 47,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,660. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

