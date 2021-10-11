Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.09. The stock had a trading volume of 61,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,660. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

