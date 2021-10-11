Vanilla Network Price Reaches $11.12 on Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and $19,575.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $11.12 or 0.00019520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00059058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00126705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00077246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,059.65 or 1.00154673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.36 or 0.06028210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 804,648 coins and its circulating supply is 659,434 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.