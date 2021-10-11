Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.15

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $310.66 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Velas has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001413 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001030 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

