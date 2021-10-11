Veles (VLS) Market Capitalization Tops $67,108.90

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Veles has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a market capitalization of $67,108.90 and approximately $76.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,502.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,565.62 or 0.06200802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.30 or 0.00313544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.92 or 0.01053735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00094374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.09 or 0.00476658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.73 or 0.00335168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.00308260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,120 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,614 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

