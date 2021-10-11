Velo (VELO) Reaches Market Cap of $92.61 Million

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, Velo has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Velo coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC on major exchanges. Velo has a market cap of $92.61 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Velo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

