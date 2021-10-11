Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 81,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,103,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 293.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 30,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $276,946.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,108.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $306,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,840 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,271,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

