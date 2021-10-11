Venus (XVS) Price Tops $28.47 on Top Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.47 or 0.00050369 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $321.46 million and approximately $22.70 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,561.04 or 1.00066839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00058961 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001190 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.23 or 0.00518782 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,291,002 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.