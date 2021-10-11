Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) PT Raised to $37.00 at Barclays

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VNE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Danske cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veoneer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $35.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.95. Veoneer has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $40.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Veoneer by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Veoneer by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Veoneer by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

