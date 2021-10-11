VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,454 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.05% of VEREIT worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in VEREIT by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in VEREIT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in VEREIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $47.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.