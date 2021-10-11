Verge (XVG) Hits Market Cap of $416.39 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $416.39 million and approximately $25.99 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.36 or 0.00319082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000731 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,481,153,216 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.