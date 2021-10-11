VeriCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.77 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $6,057.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,197.71 or 0.99996874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00058845 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00050203 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001182 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $292.21 or 0.00519944 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004645 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,212,948 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

