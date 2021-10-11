VeriCoin Price Hits $0.0641 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0641 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.19 million and $14,873.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,216,752 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

