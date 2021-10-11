Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.70. 5,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,574. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.96. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,790,000 after buying an additional 58,183 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.