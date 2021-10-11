Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,846 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $73,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.46. 520,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,253,516. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

