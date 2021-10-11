Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.46

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 29409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VET. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. The business had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 327,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

