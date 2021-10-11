Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.47% from the company’s previous close.

VET has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.59.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

VET traded down C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$13.66. 2,828,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,906. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 2.66. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.05 and a twelve month high of C$14.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$407.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$332.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.