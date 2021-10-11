Verso Price Tops $0.0978 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Verso coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges. Verso has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $93,042.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verso has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00058255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00125315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00075408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,731.03 or 0.99615065 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.71 or 0.06096035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

