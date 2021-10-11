Verso (VSO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $38,804.00

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Verso coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a market cap of $4.69 million and $38,804.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verso has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00062554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.62 or 0.00125450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00080139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,503.13 or 1.00367655 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,512.90 or 0.06240035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002974 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

