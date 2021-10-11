Vertcoin (VTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $175,846.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $31.27 million and $175,846.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,502.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,565.62 or 0.06200802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.30 or 0.00313544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $605.92 or 0.01053735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00094374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.09 or 0.00476658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.73 or 0.00335168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.00308260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,166,197 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

