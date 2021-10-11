Vertical Research Downgrades J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Hold

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.60.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $167.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $184.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.61.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 106.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $236,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 783,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.