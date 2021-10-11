Vertical Research Downgrades J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Hold

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.60.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $167.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $184.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.61.
In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 106.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $236,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 783,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
