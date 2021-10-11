Viacoin (VIA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $34,940.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Viacoin has a market cap of $5.72 million and $34,940.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.70 or 0.00312895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

