ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 313.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $41,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 212,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,073,398. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.