Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.95% of Viant Technology worth $34,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $40,124,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $4,668,000. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $772.47 million and a PE ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

