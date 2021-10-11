VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $11,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

NYSE VICI opened at $29.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

