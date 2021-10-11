Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 14,268 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of bluebird bio worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLUE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,972,000 after buying an additional 1,921,571 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 123.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after buying an additional 1,086,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 205.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after buying an additional 877,146 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at about $26,381,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in bluebird bio by 48.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,629,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,110,000 after purchasing an additional 534,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

