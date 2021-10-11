Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 19,550 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,135,000 after buying an additional 688,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 24,049 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 149,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on HST. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

Shares of HST opened at $16.46 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

