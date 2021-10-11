Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 34,477 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 104.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,477 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IOVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,827.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

IOVA opened at $26.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.84. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.