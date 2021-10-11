Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,820 shares of company stock worth $6,026,042 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $93.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $89.65 and a one year high of $159.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.26.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

