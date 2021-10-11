Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,163 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 148.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $15.12 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

