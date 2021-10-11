Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,287,000 after buying an additional 686,287 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 176.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,368,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $128.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $128.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.30.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

