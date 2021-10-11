Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 17,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 2,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT opened at $118.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.38.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.