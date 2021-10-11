Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 4,224 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 85.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 804.6% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 57,370 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunoco alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

SUN opened at $38.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.81. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 434.21%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.