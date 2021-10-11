Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 12,880 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,880 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $245.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $75.35 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

