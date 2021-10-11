Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,759 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,357 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 559.4% in the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after purchasing an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $492.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $502.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $442.74 and its 200-day moving average is $389.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

