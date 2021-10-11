Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 20,034 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,034 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 31.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $50.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.14.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. Research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

DRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upped their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

