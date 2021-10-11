Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 514 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at $2,667,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Workday by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 3.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 280,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Workday by 22.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of Workday stock opened at $255.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.39 and a 200 day moving average of $244.76. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.62 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,421.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 597,793 shares of company stock valued at $155,919,565. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.19.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.