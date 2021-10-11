VIG (VIG) Price Down 2% This Week

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. VIG has a total market cap of $982,275.54 and $308.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VIG has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000130 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000696 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,338,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.