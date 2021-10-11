Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.79

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 2036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vine Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Vine Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000.

Vine Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

