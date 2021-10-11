Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 1,237,787 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after buying an additional 1,152,828 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $16,916,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after buying an additional 509,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.13. 8,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -57.98 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 471.43%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.