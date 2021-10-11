Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.72

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 3697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNOM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 471.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 165.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 112,340 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 102,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 237,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 304,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

