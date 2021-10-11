Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $185.00

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.42), with a volume of 18427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 212.72.

Virgin Wines UK Company Profile (LON:VINO)

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. Virgin Wines UK PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

