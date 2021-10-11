VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Trading Up 6.7%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI)’s stock price was up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.38. Approximately 165,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,074,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VTSI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of VirTra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group lowered shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VirTra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Get VirTra alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.96 million, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. VirTra had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirTra during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VirTra by 235.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 50,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 8.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI)

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.