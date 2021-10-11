Virtue Poker 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $143,542.00 (VPP)

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Virtue Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000678 BTC on exchanges. Virtue Poker has a total market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $143,542.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Virtue Poker

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Virtue Poker

