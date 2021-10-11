Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,351 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $229.33. 33,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,091,626. The firm has a market cap of $446.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.72 and a 200 day moving average of $230.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

