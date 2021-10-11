Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lessened by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 32,411 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after buying an additional 382,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after buying an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,671,782,000 after buying an additional 435,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.32. 55,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,091,626. The firm has a market cap of $446.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

