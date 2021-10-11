Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.56

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 5340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

VIST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The company has a market cap of $558.35 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.28 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 929.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,122 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,104,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 904,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 80,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 44,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

